Cesaro says he loves teaming with Sheamus

“It gave us a chance to show more personality and give both of us a chance to play off each other. While you’re out there by yourself, you don’t really have anybody to play off of, but if Sheamus is out there, I know that even if something gets messed up, or one of us gets lost, or I miss my cue, then, we can play it off no matter what.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

