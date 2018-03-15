Velveteen Dream doesn’t like the word Fan

Mar 15, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I don’t like the word fan. Fan is short for ‘fanatic’. Everyone that follows The Dream is a supporter, more or less. Supporters, they’re where the heart is. They don’t need ‘merch’. They don’t need to show their affection by wearing a sandwich board on their bodies, logos. No, no, no… people who support the Dream are a little bit more sophisticated than that. All you have to do is say his name. Try it.”

source: SportsNet’s Aftermath show; transcription credit to Bill Pritchard for WZ

