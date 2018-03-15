The 2017 Wrestling Observer Fan Awards

The 2017 Wrestling Observer Fan Awards have been released

Wrestler of the Year: Kazuchika Okada

Tag Team of The Year: The Young Bucks

Most Outstanding Wrestler of The Year: Kazuchika Okada

Best Non Wrestler of The Year: Daniel Bryan

Best High Flying Wrestler of The Year: Will Ospreay

Rookie of The Year: Ketsuya Kitamura

Most Charismatic Wrestler of The Year: Tetsuya Naito

Match of the Year: Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11

Worst Match of The Year: Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 33

Best Technical Wrestler of The Year: Zack Sabre Jr

Feud of The Year: Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada

Worst Feud of The Year: Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt

Best Major Show of The Year: Wrestle Kingdom 11

Worst Major Show of The Year: Battleground

Move of The Year: Kenny Omega’s One Wingel Angel

Most Overrated Wrester of The Year: Jinder Mahal

Most Underrated Wrestler of The Year: Rusev

Best TV Announcer: Mauro Ranallo

Worst TV Announcer: Booker T

Best Weekly Show: NJPW on AXS

Worst Weekly Show: Raw

Worst Promotion of The Year: Impact Wrestling

Promoter of the Year: Takaaki Kidani

Best Gimmick of The Year: Los Ingoberernable de Japon

Worst Gimmick of The Year: Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

