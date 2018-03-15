The 2017 Wrestling Observer Fan Awards
The 2017 Wrestling Observer Fan Awards have been released
Wrestler of the Year: Kazuchika Okada
Tag Team of The Year: The Young Bucks
Most Outstanding Wrestler of The Year: Kazuchika Okada
Best Non Wrestler of The Year: Daniel Bryan
Best High Flying Wrestler of The Year: Will Ospreay
Rookie of The Year: Ketsuya Kitamura
Most Charismatic Wrestler of The Year: Tetsuya Naito
Match of the Year: Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11
Worst Match of The Year: Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 33
Best Technical Wrestler of The Year: Zack Sabre Jr
Feud of The Year: Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada
Worst Feud of The Year: Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt
Best Major Show of The Year: Wrestle Kingdom 11
Worst Major Show of The Year: Battleground
Move of The Year: Kenny Omega’s One Wingel Angel
Most Overrated Wrester of The Year: Jinder Mahal
Most Underrated Wrestler of The Year: Rusev
Best TV Announcer: Mauro Ranallo
Worst TV Announcer: Booker T
Best Weekly Show: NJPW on AXS
Worst Weekly Show: Raw
Worst Promotion of The Year: Impact Wrestling
Promoter of the Year: Takaaki Kidani
Best Gimmick of The Year: Los Ingoberernable de Japon
Worst Gimmick of The Year: Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail