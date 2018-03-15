Rousey talks Dana White, CM Punk, and Vince McMahon

Ronda Rousey has spoken about the difference of her relationship between WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon and her former boss, UFC President Dana White, along with her thoughts about CM Punk in an interview with UK’s Metro newspaper. Rousey said that White is one of her best friends and that kind of person who she can call anytime to go for dinner or drinks. It’s a difference from McMahon, who she says she does not even have his number. While with White it’s a personal friendship and relationship, her deal with McMahon is strictly professional. “It’s a very different relationship, I highly respect Vince and very much appreciate the opportunity he’s given me but it’s more like, if I can get a handshake from him and him telling me I’ve done a good job, that totally makes my day,” Ronda said. The former UFC Bantamweight champion added that if Dana White just shook her hand and told her good job, she’d be wondering why only that, as usually, she expects him “to grab me, hug me, pick me up and shake the hell out of me!” The story is totally different with McMahon. “I’d be like ‘oh my God, Vince McMahon shook my hand and told me I did a good job!’” When the discussion of CM Punk came up, Rousey said that she thinks everyone would love to see him back in WWE and she would completely fall all over herself and be honored if he wanted to be involved with her in the ring in any way, shape, or form. “But also, it’s not all about everyone else. It’s his life and it’s about him. He’s doing what he enjoys, what he’s passionate about and what brings out the best of him. I’m sure there’s a lot of people that wish I would come back to fighting, but you know what, I don’t fight for them, and he doesn’t wrestle for us. He should do what he wants to do and what makes him into the person he feels like he’s meant to be,” Rousey said. Rousey just hopes that if Punk ever decides to return to the ring, she’s there to see it, even if it does not involve her at all. “If he never wants to get back in that ring again, he has every reason not to, and all the respect in the world from me.”

