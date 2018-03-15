Kevin Sullivan: “The Rousey angle is brilliant”

“The Rousey angle is brilliant. Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie are going to be the generals in the ring, and they’re going to cover Rousey really well. People are saying Rousey isn’t going to get it, but that’s bullsh–. She is an exceptional athlete who already knows how to take bumps because of her jiu-jitsu and judo. That’s the same bump we take. This isn’t anything like trying to make Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael take a bump; Rousey knows how to take a bump. But, in this day and age with so many haters, you don’t want to expose her and put her last.”

source: SI.com

(Visited 1 times, 10 visits today)