All signs point to Wrestlemania returning to MetLife Stadium

USAToday’s @TheGiantsWire Twitter account today tweeted that the Giants will announce a “major event” coming to the MetLife Stadium in a press conference to be held tomorrow, Friday, March 16. The major event in question is expected to be WrestleMania 35, which will mark the second time that the big WWE event will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. WrestleMania 29 with the main event of The Rock vs John Cena for the WWE title was held there back in 2013. Detroit and Philadelphia were heavily considered for next year’s WrestleMania but the honor went again to the MetLife Stadium. The date is rumored to be April 7, which if confirmed will be the same date that WrestleMania 29 was held on as well..

