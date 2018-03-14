Vince to Undertaker: “how do you know the business is going down the toilet? Because we’re putting the belt on Jericho”

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Viktre.com and discussed the night he won his first WWE World title

“I was told in the afternoon that I was going to win when Vince McMahon said to The Undertaker: ‘Hey ‘Taker, how do you know the business is going down the toilet? Because we’re putting the belt on Jericho’ and that’s how I found out I was going to be the champion,” Jericho said

“I came back through the curtain, everyone was gone because when you’re on last everybody leaves to get out of the traffic quicker. Sat there by myself and then drove to a hotel where room service stopped ‪at midnight‬, it was ‪11:58‬. They wouldn’t serve it, so I got pizza. They wouldn’t bring it to my room, so I had to go down to the lobby to get it. When I went back up, I was locked out. Went back down to the lobby, the guy wouldn’t let me in even though I just checked in a few minutes earlier. Dropped the pizza on the floor when he finally did let me in. So, I spent the night being the first undisputed champion eating cold, fuzzy pizza in a Ramada Inn somewhere in Anaheim”





