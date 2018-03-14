3/12/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw did an average of 3,351,000 viewers yesterday, up 231,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. It was the best number since the January 29 episode which was the post-Rumble Raw.

Hour one started with 3,351,000 viewers, then went up to 3,429,000 for the second hour, before going down to 3,275,000 in the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

