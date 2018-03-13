WWE United States Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

Bobby Roode announced on tonight’s SmackDown that he will cash in his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Randy Orton at WrestleMania 34.

Roode just lost the title to Orton at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. There’s some speculation on Jinder Mahal being added to the match to make it a Triple Threat as he defeated Roode in a singles match on tonight’s show.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8th:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

RAW Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak

Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal

