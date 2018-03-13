The Rack Radio Show Extra Podcast Reviewing The Book of Booty

Mar 13, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this special edition of The Rack Extra, we review the latest book release from St Martins Press,The Book of Booty. Lindsey & Rock give their takes on what they thought of the book and how you can win a copy of The Book of Booty during our WWE Wrestlemania Pick’em Challenge!

Check it all out on this special edition of The Rack Extra Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra031218.mp3

