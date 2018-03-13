Sonya Deville on being an openly gay WWE superstar from day one

“I guess I put a big burden on myself because I want to send out the right message and I want to talk about it properly, and I do want to make sure that people hear my story because I think that it’s an interesting one that can help a lot of people. I get tweets and stuff. I tear up now just thinking about it. This little girl the other day was tweeting me – her name’s Courtney – and telling me that she came out to her family because she read my post and everything. I gave her the courage… that’s the kind of influence I want to have. It’s not just being gay. It’s just being you.”

source: Chasing Glory

