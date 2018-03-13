Rollins on Ambrose missing Mania: “It’s going to be ok to feel sad, angry and frustrated”

“The biggest thing is to try and roll with it and don’t turn away from your feelings. It’s going to be ok to feel sad, angry and frustrated, but try not to let yourself be negative. Turn it into a positive and use that as motivation to get back faster. Neither of us, myself and Dean, had ever suffered any major injuries. For me, in the months I was recovering, it was a good experience to step back away from being a pro wrestler and be myself and live my life and experience some things I never had the time for. If you’re going to get hurt, the period around WrestleMania is the worst time. Ambrose is the man. He’ll be back.”

source: MLive

