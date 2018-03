At a convention appearance in Lexington, Kentucky over the weekend Rey Mysterio Jr. was telling fans that he suffered a grade one partial tear of his left bicep that could keep him out of the ring for at least a month, which makes it “touch and go” whether or not he will be able to wrestle at New Japan’s “Strong Style Evolved” in Long Beach on 3/25.

(sources: Wrestling Observer & angrymarks.com)

