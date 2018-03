Report: Jeff Hardy got into an accident before his arrest

“Jeff Hardy was driving northbound on Concord Parkway when he allegedly ran off the roadway, striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees, coming to rest in the middle of the right northbound lane of travel.”

Police say Hardy did $8,000 of damage to his 2016 Cadillac and $5,000 of damage to the guardrail itself.

source: CBS Sports

(Visited 1 times, 188 visits today)