Poll results: Best match at Fastlane

Styles vs. Corbin vs. Cena vs. Zayn vs. Ziggler vs. Owens (48%, 77 Votes)

Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton (16%, 25 Votes)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev (11%, 18 Votes)

Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott (11%, 18 Votes)

The New Day vs. vs. The Usos (9%, 15 Votes)

Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella (4%, 7 Votes)

Total Voters: 160

