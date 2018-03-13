LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 3/13

– We’re live from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They plug tonight’s show with fallout from Fastlane on the Road to WrestleMania 34.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles to a pop.

Styles goes to take the mic but fans start chanting his name. Styles welcomes us to the house that he built and fans pop. Styles says the odds were stacked against him at Fastlane. He admits he was in trouble and got worried when John Cena put him through the announce table. Fans boo. Styles goes on about how he found a way and is still WWE Champion but even better than that, he’s going on to WrestleMania 34. Styles says he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He talks about the journey to get where he’s at now and says it’s unbelievable but not impossible. Styles says his road to New Orleans has been a tough one. Fans chant “you deserve it” now.

Styles interrupts and says he earned it. He mentions the WrestleMania 34 match with Shinsuke Nakamura and calls it a dream match. Styles gives props to Nakamura and says they had similar paths to get to WWE but when it comes to the WWE Title, those comparisons stop. Styles talks about how he’s phenomenal when he’s out in front of the fans but the music interrupts and out comes Nakamura.

Nakamura says everyone likes AJ and him too. Nakamura says he respects AJ but at WrestleMania, dreams come true. Nakamura says his dream… knee to face, and he will become champion. The music hits and out comes Rusev with Aiden English. We go to commercial.

