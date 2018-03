Kid Rock comments on his WWE HOF announcement

“Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”

source: Billboard

(Visited 1 times, 32 visits today)