Braun Strowman says he’d like to feud with Bray Wyatt

“I usually travel with Bray Wyatt. We’ve gone astray per se as far as being a team, but our friendship is going to go down forever. Bray is a very, very close friend of mine, and I look forward to one day possibly having a rivalry with him. He’s an unbelievable talent, he’s one of the best guys we have as far as speaking and in-ring ability. He’s the total package and he taught me a lot coming up with my time with the Wyatt Family. I’m sure one day it will come back full circle with the monster and his ‘creator.'”

source: CBS Detroit

