Audio: RAW Post Show Reviewing WWE Monday Night RAW
On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin and Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on this weeks edition of Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:
*Roman Reigns feels disrespected by Vince McMahon, gets suspended
*John Cena challenges The Undertaker
*Braun Strowman destroys all the tag teams
*Alexa Bliss gets caught spilling the tea
*Bray Wyatt accepts #UltimateDeletion
And More!
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/rawpostshow/031218.mp3
