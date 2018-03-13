A pair of former WWE superstars team up outside the ring

Approximately 4 years ago, Tomko, along with two other co-owners, opened up their first facility in Delray Beach, Florida and have recently expanded to a second location in Boca Raton.

PurLife has plans to expand throughout the entire state of Florida over the next several years, and eventually nationwide.

Last year, former Heart Throb Roselli was brought on to run the training departments after lengthy and successful tenures as a master instructor at Equinox Fitness and content creator and consultant for Nike.

After departing from TNA in 2010, Tomko has worked a selective amount of independent dates, while Roselli occasionally pops up on the indys, most notably with Northeast Wrestling.

(Visited 1 times, 82 visits today)