WWE Comments on Jeff Hardy’s DWI Arrest, Matt Hardy References Arrest on Twitter?

As noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested for Driving While Impaired on Saturday night in Concord, North Carolina after an accident on Concord Parkway. The accident happened at 8:11pm. Hardy was arrested at 10:39pm EST and released later that night. The police report notes that Hardy totaled his 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with an estimated $8,000 in damages. Hardy was not traveling over the speed limit but was going an estimated 50 mph at the time of impact. The report also indicates Hardy underwent some sort of test for alcohol but that the results were pending at the time of the arrest.

Officer Kelemecz wrote the following on the accident in the police report:

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI.”

The police report lists an estimated $5,000 in damages to the 105 foot of guardrail, owned by the NC Department of Transportation, which could be a factor in any restitution that the court orders Hardy to pay. As is standard in NC following a DWI arrest, Hardy’s license have been suspended. His first court date is scheduled for Monday, April 16th in Cabarrus County.

In an update, WWE issued the following statement on the arrest this morning:

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

While Jeff has not commented on the arrest, it looks like brother Matt Hardy did reference the arrest in a late tweet on Sunday. Matt tweeted:

EVAH since the #7Deities have come to me, I do not put alcohol, drugs, or foreign substances into my VESSEL. I AM MORE. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 12, 2018

For those who missed it, below is Hardy’s mugshot photo from the arrest:

