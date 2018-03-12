Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal Set for WrestleMania 34
WWE announced on tonight’s RAW that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal will take place at WrestleMania 34 as a way to honor the legacy of the WWE Hall of Famer.
No word yet on participants for the battle royal but it was noted that female Superstars from all brands will be able to compete.
It’s believed that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also take place this year but WWE has not confirmed it.
Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8th:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
RAW Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal
