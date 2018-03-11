WWE Star Wins Gold at Fastlane, Becomes Grand Slam Champion (Photos, Videos)
Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode to become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight’s Fastlane pay-per-view.
This actually Orton’s first United States Title reign. Roode has been champion since January 16th after defeating Jinder Mahal in tournament finals for the vacant title.
Orton is now the 10th Grand Slam champion in WWE under the current format. He joins Big Show, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Edge, Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s big title change:
🐍🐍🐍@RandyOrton is all about making HISTORY right now at #WWEFastlane. pic.twitter.com/UEtrliLwLZ
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
The #USTitle is about to be decided RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork, and it's going to be GLORIOUS! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/9PF7Axn8bl
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 12, 2018
.@RandyOrton's mood heading into this #USTitle match? 😏#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/jyCm3JXTT9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
It's never a bad time.#WWEFastlane @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/EFq9vTDk0F
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
That "I almost had him!" look…#WWEFastlane @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/1ppVJwtV6o
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
The #USChampion is FEELIN' IT! Is @REALBobbyRoode closing in on a GLORIOUS victory? #WWEFastlane #USTitle pic.twitter.com/qq5bS8d3mC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
Is this becoming the new VINTAGE @RandyOrton?#WWEFastlane #USTitle pic.twitter.com/N7JD9O3Joi
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
Just like that, ADVANTAGE: VIPER! Will it be @REALBobbyRoode or @RandyOrton who walks into #WrestleMania as #USChampion? #USTitle #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/mJvlpkMgFa
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
TEXTBOOK SUPERPLEX.#WWEFastlane @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/BULs8CTTQq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
#TheViper just hit a GRAND SLAM…@RandyOrton is your NEW #USChampion! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/hEH78LBx6b
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
Here's one man who is NOT happy to see @RandyOrton with the #USTitle! @JinderMahal #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/7TXuc4eAco
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
It's back to the drawing board for @REALBobbyRoode…but he DID just lay out @JinderMahal & @RandyOrton with a #GloriousDDT!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/3SD76iRX4k
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
