WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 9, 2018 – Minneapolis, Minnesota
1. Braun Strowman defeated Elias
2. Cedric Alexander defeated TJP
3. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
4. Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Match
Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) defeated The Miz (w/Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)
5. Apollo defeated Curt Hawkins
6. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks
8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)
(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)