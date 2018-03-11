WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 9, 2018 – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mar 11, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

2. Cedric Alexander defeated TJP

3. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

4. Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Match
Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) defeated The Miz (w/Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)

5. Apollo defeated Curt Hawkins

6. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

3/7/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call with Taya Valkyrie

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal