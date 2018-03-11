WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 10, 2018 – Oshawa, Ontario, Canada
1. Braun Strowman defeated Elias
2. Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Revival
3. Matt Hardy defeated Goldust
4. Cedric Alexander defeated TJP
5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Bar defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
6. Apollo (w/Dana Brooke) defeated Curt Hawkins
7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) (via Disqualification)
8. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James
9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel
(Visited 1 times, 10 visits today)