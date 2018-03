WWE NXT Live Event Results – March 9, 2018 – Citrus Springs, Florida

1. The Velveteen Dream defeated Wolfgang

2. Dakota Kai defeated Reina Gonzalez

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Chris Dijak, No Way Jose, and Trent Seven defeated Chad Lail and The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake)

4. Ricochet defeated Raul Mendoza

5. The Authors of Pain defeated TM-61

6. Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews

7. Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

8. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne defeated Marcel Barthel

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)