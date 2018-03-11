WCW Thunder episodes to be added to WWE Network starting on March 19

The WWENetworkNews.com website is reporting that the two-hour WCW Thunder show will be added to the vault section of the WWE Network starting on Monday, March 19.

Thunder is one of the few big shows that is still not available on the Network, partly because of the previous lawsuit with Buff Bagwell and Scott Levy against WWE regarding Network royalties.

WCW Thunder aired on TBS from January 8, 1998 for a total of 148 episodes, originally airing on Thursdays before switching to Wednesday to avoid a direct head-to-head encounter with WWE’s Smackdown. In late 2000, the show was taped on Monday nights following Monday Nitro and then aired two days later on TBS.

It is not known if the full library of Thunder will be uploaded on March 19 or if they will come in parts. The addition of all the episodes of Thunder will add almost 200 hours to the WWE Network.

