Shane Douglas On Sami Callihan’s Bat Botch: “One Of The Dumbest Things I’ve Seen”

This week on episode 38 of his Triple Threat Podcast, “The Franchise” Shane Douglas breaks down the grotesque Sami Callihan / Eddie Edwards bat incident from IMPACT Wrestling. Shane goes on to call it one of the dumbest things he has ever seen in his near forty years in the wrestling business. The clip enclosed has the entire segment from the podcast.

Shane Douglas On Sami Callihan’s Bat Botch: “One Of The Dumbest Things I’ve Seen”:





https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/tmptow/episodes/2018-03-06T04_08_49-08_00



