ROH “16th Anniversary” Results – March 9, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada

Pre-Show:

1. Tournament First Round Match for the Women’s Honor Championship

Sumie Sakai defeated Hana Kimura’s

2. Tournament Quarter-Final Match for the Women’s Honor Championship

Tenille Dashwood defeated Brandi Rhodes

Main Show:

1. Hiromu Takahashi (w/Daryl) defeated Flip Gordon

2. #1 Contender’s (ROH World Championship) Match

Marty Scurll defeated Punishment Martinez

3. ROH World Television Championship Match

Kenny King (c) defeated Silas Young

-After the match, Impact Global champion Austin Aries appeared and praised Kenny King. Aries said that he has previously collected champion titles at ROH, but not yet the ROH TV Championship and thus the King has something Aries would like to have.

4. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship – Vegas Street Fight

SoCal Uncensored defeated Bullet Club (Adam Page and The Young Bucks) (c)

-Kingdom (TK O’Ryan and Marselgia) attacked the Bullet Club after the match until Bully Ray came out and made the save.

5. Grudge Match

Cody defeated Matt Taven

-After the match, Cody got his Ring of Honor back from Taven.

6. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c)

7. ROH World Championship Match

Dalton Castle (c) defeated Jay Lethal

