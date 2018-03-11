Rich Swann’s wife Su Yung has released a statement regrading his decision to retire from wrestling

“I love and support my husband Rich Swann to the fullest, he is my heart. Respect our privacy and show him all the love 4 love will heal all”

“I can admit I have my demons and I am working on myself. Thank you for the support and love along the way. It has made me better like he did”

“Rich Swann is no threat or harm to anyone. He is an amazing person and wrestler. I will never give up on you my love. You can do this, I believe in you and so does the rest of the world”

“You wanted answers, I finally spoke. Accept it and move forward otherwise you may as well take away my rights as a human. I support Swann”

