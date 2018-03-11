MLW “Spring Break ’18” Results – March 8, 2018 – Orlando, Florida
1. Seth Petruzelli defeated Koto Brazil
2. Semi-Final Tournament Match for the vacant MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Matt Riddle defeated ACH
3. The Dirty Blondes (w/ Col. Robert Parker) defeated Jason Cade and Jimmy Yuta
4. Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Lance Anoa’i
5. Lucha Libre Match
Garza Jr defeated Ultimo Ninja
6. Barrington Hughes defeated Vandal Ortagun
7. Brody King defeated Sami Callihan
8. Saieve Al Sabah defeated Markos Espada
9. Unsanctioned Match
MVP vs. Low-Ki (No Contest)
10. Semi-Final Tournament Match for the vacant MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Shane Strickland besiegt Jimmy Havoc
11. Fans Bring the Weapons Match
Joey Janela defeated Darby Allin
(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)