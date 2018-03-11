Luke Harper talks about how he joined the movie Mohawk

“I was out with a knee injury and the director of the movie got a hold of talent relations, who got involved with me. I had a Skype call with the director and he said ‘yeah’. I was on set for 3 weeks and it was shot in Syracuse, New York, which is an hour from where I live. It was shot on a Native American reservation, so everything is real. There is a lot of reality steeped in the movie. There is a lot in the movie that rings true today.”

source: Busted Open Radio

