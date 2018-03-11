LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE FASTLANE PPV

Stay tuned for live WWE Fastlane coverage beginning at 7pm EST. Below is the card for tonight:

Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title

John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi

