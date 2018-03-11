Jeff Hardy Arrested for DWI This Weekend

Injured WWE RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested on the night of Saturday, March 10th for DWI in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.

Hardy was arrested at 10:20pm EST and released that same night at 11:24pm. No word yet on what led to the arrest or the release from jail. As is law in North Carolina, Hardy has had his driver’s license suspended for 30 days until the case is tried.

Hardy is currently scheduled to be in court on Monday, April 16th for his first hearing on these charges.

Hardy has been out of action since suffering a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in September 2017. He was recently cleared to return to the ring and has been scheduled to start training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando later this month. It’s believed that Hardy will be added to the current feud between brother Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. WWE taped The Ultimate Deletion match with Hardy vs. Wyatt at Matt’s compound in Cameron, NC last week but there’s no word yet on if Jeff was used at the filming or if WWE would edit him out due to the DWI charge.

Stay tuned for updates on Jeff’s legal situation and status with WWE.

