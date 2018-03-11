Jazzy Gabert: “I’m going to send my MRI to WWE doctors”

“I’m going to send my MRI to WWE doctors and if they say you are good to go I will give it another try. To be honest, I’m not sure if I want to do independent wrestling any more because I’ve been doing (it) for 17 years. With independent wrestling, it’s very difficult. I’m going to wait another 3 months to heal it completely. My doctor said wait a little longer. Everything is fine now, I don’t have any pain. And I had a little tingling in my fingers but is completely gone now and my full strength is back. So I think everything is alright.”

source: Women’s Pro Wrestling Weekly on AfterBuzz TV

