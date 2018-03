Impact Wrestling “Last Chancery” Results – March 9, 2018 – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

1. Tyson Dux defeated Braxton Sutter

2. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Gursinder Singh) defeated Cody Deaner and Jake Something

3. Four-Way Match

Petey Williams defeated Brent Banks, Idris Abraham, and Phil Atlas

4. Trevor Lee defeated Josh Alexander

5. Eli Drake defeated Marcus Burke

6. Alberto El Patron defeated Moose

7. Impact Knockouts Championship Match

Allie (c) defeated KC Spinelli

8. Impact World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Austin Aries (c) defeated Matt Sydal and Kongo Kong (w/ Jimmy Jacobs)

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)