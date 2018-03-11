Fastlane to start an hour earlier for international viewers due to daylight savings

For those fans outside North America who will watch the Fastlane pay-per-view live tonight on the WWE Network, the show will start an hour earlier than usual due to North America already changing to daylight savings.

If you’re living in a GMT timezone, the show will start Midnight local time, with the Kickoff show at 11PM. For those using Central European Time, it’s a 1AM local time start for the actual pay-per-view. Those fans far away in Australia, Fastlane will start at 11AM on Monday.

This will stay in effect on all WWE programming until your country springs forward for daylight savings as well.

