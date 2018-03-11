Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji movie takes #1 spot Itunes

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Jumanji movie has not only ruled the box office chart for several weeks but now it’s ruling the iTunes Movies chart, knocking the latest Thor movie from the #1 spot. Jumanji was released in digital format this week in 4K HDR for $19.99 and quickly shot up to the top of the chart on iTunes. The iTunes version includes a customized player, which The Rock says viewers would want to pick his not Kevin Hart’s because his “bonus materials are way cooler” and Hart “has halitosis.” In theaters worldwide, Jumanji has a box office revenue of $934,129,493, with nearly $400 million of that coming from the United States. Johnson’s next movie, Rampage, comes out in theaters on April 13. You can purchase Jumanji in digital format on iTunes at https://apple.co/2FqSDPF.

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)