Darren Young says he hated the first season of WWE NXT

“Honestly, the first season of NXT, I hated it. Anytime they’d tighten up those yellow ropes, I’d have nightmares. If I wanted to do American Gladiators or American Ninja Warrior, I would’ve signed up for that, but with all these challenges, juggling and obstacle courses, I’m like, ‘this isn’t wrestling.’ What NXT is now is incredible! They have great talent. They have so many great matches. NXT now is incredible, but for the first season of NXT? I couldn’t stand it. I couldn’t stand it at all.”

source: Cerrito Live, Wrestling Inc.

