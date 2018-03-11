Current odds for the Fastlane six-pack main event match

WWE will present its final pay-per-view before WrestleMania tomorrow, Fastlane, with the winner of the WWE championship match going on to face Shinsuke Nakamura in New Orleans.

The current WWE champion AJ Styles is the odds-on-favorite to win the six-pack challenge, with odds at 1/20. John Cena and Kevin Owens are next in line, both of whom are at 6/1 odds. Sami Zayn is at 10/1, while Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler are way behind at 20/1.

Sytles versus Nakamura is a match that has not happened in WWE yet and WWE fans consider it as one of those dream matches. The two wrestled each other before at NJWP during Wrestle Kingdom.

