Combat Zone Wrestling 3/10 Voorhees, NJ results, Matt Tremont-Brandon Kirk Tangled Web main event; Trifecta tournament

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ last night The Colosseum in Voorhees, NJ for “Proving Grounds” before a smaller than usual but enthusiastic crowd.

The dark match saw Frankie Pickard pin Jaxson Stone.

To start the show, Combat Zone Wrestling brought back back Trifecta, with a mini-tournament of three 3-way matches (then a final later in the show) to earn a spot in Best of The Best next month in Voorhees.

* Beyond Wrestling’s Wheeler Yuta defeated NYWC’s Mike Verna and NWL’s Gary Jay

* Ace Austin defeated NYWC’s Brandon Watts and Wrestlepro’s KC Navarro. One of the best matches on the show with Austin getting better and better quickly.

* Anthony Bennett defeated MCW Pro Wrestling’s Rayo and Kit Osbourne

* CZW Tag Team Champions Champions The Rep (David McCall/Nate Carter, with Maven Bentley) successully defended against The Awakening (G-Raver/Stockade), thanks to Maven Bentley’s interference, including Nate Carter powerboming G-Raver into a ladder outside the ring.

Then, Storm of Entrails (Dan O’Hare/SHLAK) cashed in their Ultimate Opportunity coin (think Money In The Bank briefcase) for an immediate Tag Team Title match against The Rep. But The Rep stayed CZW Tag Champions after The Awakening jumped Maven Bentley, leading to David McCall​getting the roll up pinfall and it was over way too quickly.

This set up a post-match confrontation, and either a match between The Awakening vs. Storm of Entrails, or a three-way with The Rep, likely at Best of The Best.

The contract signing segment CZW World Heavyweight Champion Rickey Shane Page and CZW Wired Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman for a CZW World Title match at Best of The Best on April 14 in Voorhees, NJ, took place and as usual, it didn’t just wind up a contract signing. After trading pleasantries, MJF went after RSP calling him nothing but a backyarder, nothing but a death match wrestler and so on. Meanwhile, just after the contract was signed… brawling from the back came Alex Colon and “Mister” Claxton, continuing things from last month’s Voorhees show…this set up an impromptu match later in the show.

* Joey Janela defeated Ace Romero by pinfall in a surprisingly good match, with one highlight an incredible DVD by Janela on Romero, a very, very large man.

* Jonathan Gresham (replacing Rich Swann, who only Friday pulled himself off all future bookings, including Wrestlemania weekend bookings) defeated Joe Gacy by pinfall after F.E.A.R got involved with Alex Reynolds, Johnny Silver, then Dan Barry getting into the act. Barry threw a chair, which accidentally hit Gacy to set up the pinfall.

F.E.A.R shenanigans not withstanding, this was the best straight wrestling match of the night, proving that Jonathan Gresham could have a **** match with a mannequin and put the mannequin over convincingly. Gresham was so incredibly smooth, especially for a match set up less than 24 hours earlier.

Post-match, Barry profusely apologized and even gave up his spot in Best Of the Best to try to make amends. Gacy accepted, but then turned around anyhow and took out Barry for making the mistake, saying no one makes mistakes…that F.E.A.R is a lifestyle, not just a stable.

* Rickey Shane Page and Alex Colon​defeated CZW Wired Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman​and “Mister” Claxton after MJF walked out on Claxton, with RSP and Colon pinning Claxton.

* The final of the Trifecta tournament saw Wheeler YUTA defeated Antthony Bennett and Ace Austin

* The main event was a slightly altered Tangled Web match…with barbed wire boards, thumbtack laden bats, one side of the ring wrapped in barbed wire, barbed wire chairs and plenty of toys for Kirk and Tremont to play with…which they did. Both Kirk and Tremont were bleeding from various parts of their body, with thumb tacks stuck in their heads. Insane spots included ackdrop driver onto barbed wire boards!

The finish saw Brandon Kirk defeat Matt Tremont by pinfall after Kirk threw fire at Tremont, throwing fire driving Tremont off of a scaffold through a Tangled Web (spiderweb barbed wire, typically laid on floor) with a pane of glass underneath. Post-match, as Tremont was being cut out of the spiderwire Tangled Web.

NOTES: The smaller crowd than last month was likely due to not officially announcing the show in February, (due to the fact that CZW hadn’t as of that point signed a long-term agreement with the Coliseum as of then); plus the show’s pressers getting lost somewhat with other ones for the Wrestlemania weekend New Orleans show and Best of the Best on April 14 in Voorhees, NJ. Tickets were sold last night for Best Of The Best, the May Voorhees show (yet to be named), plus Tournament of Death in Delaware; which should remedy this problem in the future.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ on April 14 for Best of The Best 17 at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Colosseum at 333 Preston Avenue, Voorhees, NJ with a scheduled 8:00 pm bell time. Tckets are ON SALE now at CZW’s Ticketfly link. Announced participants thus far for the Best of the Best tournament: Matt Riddle, Joey Janela, Tessa Blanchard, “The Product” David Starr, Brandon Kirk, Joe Gacy (replacing Dan Berry), AAW Pro Wrestling’s Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, Rockstar Pro Wrestling’s Curt Stallion and Trey Miguel. Non-tournament matches include CZW World Heavyweight Champion Rickey Shane Page defending his title against Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a potential match with The Awakening vs. Storm of Entrails, or a three-way with The Rep.

Combat Zone Wrestling also presents “Welcome to the Combat Zone” on WrestleMania Weekend at WrestleCon with a live event at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, April 7 with a 4:00 pm bell time. Matches announced: Will Ospreay vs. Dezmond Xavier, CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Ethan Page, Sami Callihan vs. Joey Janela, Jeff Cobb vs. Joe Gacy, “The Product” David Starr vs. Juice Robinson, plus Joey Ryan, CZW Wired champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Zachary Wentz, and more.

