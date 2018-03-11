AJ Styles talks about Jinder Mahal dropping the world title to him

“He took it well. I literally said, ‘Jinder, what do you think?’ I wanted to know what he thought, if he was okay with it, because that’s important to me that, ‘I’m not better than you. You’ve been a great champion. What do you think, man?’ and he was okay with it. Again, he has been in the business for a while now, so he was very mature in the way he handled it and I appreciate that. Sometimes you have to wait your tour and sometimes it takes longer than you’d like, but eventually you’ll be back on top.”

source: Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast

