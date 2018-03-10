Jim Ross says his late wife’s personal belongings still have not been returned

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross expressed his dissatisfaction with the authorities over their failure to locate his late wife’s belongings, namely her Rolex watch and the wedding ring.

Ross tweeted that it’s been almost a year since Jan was tragically killed and he is disappointed in the EMTs, Norman PD, and the OU Medical Center who failed to return her personal belongings.

The Norman PD said that they did not receive a report with the necessary information until this past Wednesday, a statement which Ross refuted and said that Norman PD “knew for weeks” of his issues regarding her personal belongings.

Responding to another tweet, Norman PD said that following the report on Wednesday, the issue is now being investigated by their Criminal Investigations Division.

