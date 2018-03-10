Darren Young: “I was a little hurt by everything”

In an interview with ESPN Darren Young commented on his release from WWE

“I’ve been doing so much PR work since the day I signed. I was one of WWE’s main guys that always did PR work. When I was a guest at the Clippers game, and then getting released not even 24 hours later it was a little rough. A bit of a tough pill to swallow. I didn’t know why the release happened. What was worse was that the release came before my birthday. I never even received the usual Happy Birthday message from their social media team. So I was a little hurt by everything”

The 434 Club

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)