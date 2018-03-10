Brock Lesnar F5’s the referee at non-televised live event in Minneapolis

Brock Lesnar appeared in another non-televised live event last night in his home town of Minneapolis, Minnesota and lasted around 30 seconds long than his Chicago appearance…which was 35 seconds.

Lesnar wrestled The Miz and the match was stopped abruptly by the referee, possibly a disqualification after Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel interfered. Lesnar delivered three German suplexes to The Miz and then suplexed the rest of the Miztourage as well. All of them got an F5 for their trouble. The WWE Universal champion then proceeded to hit the F5 on the referee.

The whole segment with The Miz pre-match promo lasted around 20 minutes. You can see the video below.

