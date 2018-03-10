AJ Styles on his relationships with fellow WWE talents

On Lilian Garcia’s Podcast AJ Styles explained his relationship with some of his fellow talents

“The little things my fellow workers say means everything to me. Roman after pinning me after our WWE Title Match saying I love you brother”

“Chris Jericho praying with me before my first Wrestlemania Match”

“Luke Harper telling me you did it the right way. You earned it. You’re the freaking best”

“These things mean to me more than anything I have done in this business. I will never forget these things.”

