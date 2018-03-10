AJ Styles on his relationships with fellow WWE talents

Mar 10, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

On Lilian Garcia’s Podcast AJ Styles explained his relationship with some of his fellow talents

“The little things my fellow workers say means everything to me. Roman after pinning me after our WWE Title Match saying I love you brother”

“Chris Jericho praying with me before my first Wrestlemania Match”

“Luke Harper telling me you did it the right way. You earned it. You’re the freaking best”
“These things mean to me more than anything I have done in this business. I will never forget these things.”

(Visited 1 times, 59 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

3/7/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call with Taya Valkyrie

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal