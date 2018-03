Update on Impact Wrestling’s taping/PPV schedule

According to PWinsider, Impact Wrestling has dropped their last two television taping dates in Orlando and will now tape June 1st through 2nd in Windsor, Ontario. They will tape television at Universal Studios from April 23rd to April 25th.

Slammiversary has been moved off July 15th as WWE was running Extreme Rules the same night.

