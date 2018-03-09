Two Smackdown live events in Canada moved due to Saudi Arabia Rumble show

WWE has moved two of it’s non-televised live events in Canada from the end of April to end of August.

The affected shows are the April 28 live event in Halifax, Nova Scotia and the April 29 event in St. John, New Brunswick. Both these shows were Smackdown events and they have been moved to August 25 and August 26 respectively.

The necessary change was done due to practically the whole roster traveling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for the April 27 50-man Rumble show at the 62,000-seater King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

If you purchased a ticket for any of these two shows, the same tickets will be honored for the new dates. If for some reason you cannot make it in August, WWE is offering full refunds at point of purchase.

