The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing WWE Fastlane
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*Hillbilly Jim goes in to the WWE HOF
*New NXT Championship Announced
*Greatest Royal Rumble Announced
*Mixed Match Challenge Review
And More!
We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Pay Per View, Fastlane, The Final Stop on the Road to Wrestlemania featuring a Six Pack Challenge for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair defending the Womens Championship against Ruby Riot and more.
We also had the NXT Rundown talking all things NXT from this past week including Ciampa’s return, Killain Dain vs Aleister Black and more.
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.
