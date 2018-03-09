Second trailer for the Andre The Giant HBO documentary released

HBO released the second trailer for their upcoming Andre The Giant documentary which will premiere on April 10, two days after WrestleMania 34.

The new trailer features comments by Hulk Hogan, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Hollywood movie star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Robin Wright, the actress who plays Claire Underwood in Netflix’s House of Cards and who played the role of Buttercup in The Princess Bride movie along with Andre.

WWE is set to give the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal some extra importance this year at WrestleMania in order to plug the documentary, which they helped produce with HBO and Bill Simmons Media Group.

You can see the second trailer below.

